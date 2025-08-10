Explainer: Why flash floods are becoming common in Uttarakhand
A sudden flash flood just hit Dharali village in Uttarkashi, putting the spotlight back on how vulnerable Uttarakhand is to extreme weather.
In the last decade, disasters like this have claimed over 700 lives—flash floods alone caused more than half of those deaths.
Heavy rains, cloudbursts, and melting glaciers are making these events more common and dangerous across the state.
Experts' take on the issue
Uttarakhand's unique mountain terrain and active fault lines make it a hotspot for disasters.
Some districts like Rudraprayag and Bageshwar face higher risks, but new research warns that even areas once thought safe in the western Himalayas are now under threat.
Experts say it's time for stronger early warning systems and better infrastructure so communities can actually keep up with our changing climate.