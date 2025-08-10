'I snatched morsel from your mouth...': Modi to Navy chief
After the May 2025 India-Pakistan ceasefire, PM Modi congratulated the armed forces for their clear victory.
In a light moment with Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, he joked, "I have snatched the morsel out of your mouth, but your turn will come," hinting at a called-off missile strike on Karachi.
Modi also thanked Army and Air Force leaders for guiding the team through a tense conflict.
Highlights of India-Pakistan war
Indian forces scored major tactical victories—destroying F-16s at Jacobabad and damaging C-130s at Chaklala airbase—which pushed Pakistani troops to pull back from the border and move key equipment.
The Navy's smart moves also made enemy ships retreat to Gwadar.
While some questioned stopping further strikes, Modi reassured everyone that all military goals were met by May 10, making this a standout chapter in India's defense story.