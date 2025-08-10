'I snatched morsel from your mouth...': Modi to Navy chief India Aug 10, 2025

After the May 2025 India-Pakistan ceasefire, PM Modi congratulated the armed forces for their clear victory.

In a light moment with Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Tripathi, he joked, "I have snatched the morsel out of your mouth, but your turn will come," hinting at a called-off missile strike on Karachi.

Modi also thanked Army and Air Force leaders for guiding the team through a tense conflict.