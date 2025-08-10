Next Article
PM Modi flags off new Vande Bharat Express train
Prime Minister Modi just launched a fresh Vande Bharat Express connecting Amritsar and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, making trips to the famous shrine a lot quicker and smoother.
The train runs six days a week (except Tuesdays), aiming to make travel in northern India more convenient for everyone.
More on the story
Along with the Amritsar-Katra route, new Vande Bharat trains will now run between Bengaluru-Belagavi and Nagpur-Pune too.
Rail officials say these upgrades will seriously improve comfort and speed for passengers—so if you're planning a trip on these routes, things are looking up!