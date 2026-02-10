Explainer: Why illegal dairy units are being shut across India
A Union Ministry report cited in an earlier article said up to 89.2% of milk and milk products were adulterated, while the same coverage reported 68.7% of samples as not meeting FSSAI standards.
With so many samples failing, authorities are cracking down—destroying contaminated milk and busting illegal dairy units.
What was found in the milk?
Tests found urea in 71% of samples, plus detergent, caustic soda, paint, glucose, and formalin.
Even big brands like Amul and Mother Dairy had issues—Amul Taaza pouches showed coliform bacteria at levels nearly 100 times the legal limit.
How does this affect you?
With most people drinking about half a kilo of milk daily, these chemicals can seriously harm your health—think organ damage or even cancer.
Experts suggest boiling pouch milk before drinking or choosing UHT tetra packs for extra safety.