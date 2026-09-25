External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticizes UN at 81st UNGA
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called out the United Nations for being stuck in the past during his speech at the 81st U.N. General Assembly.
He said countries blocking change are just using the U.N. and pushed for updates that actually reflect today's world.
In his words, "The frustrations are mounting."
Jaishankar calls for majority voting reform
Jaishankar suggested that reforms should be decided through open discussions and majority votes, rather than waiting for everyone to agree.
In his remarks, countries in the Global South were now more willing to work together and share, which helped "break the old dependencies" and made for a more democratic world.
Backing him up, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also agreed it's time to modernize the Security Council.
India is aiming for both permanent and non-permanent seats on this council, including a non-permanent spot in 2028-29, with elections next June, hoping for a more fair and effective U.N. going forward.