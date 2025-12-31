Extreme weather battered India almost every day in 2025 India Dec 31, 2025

India saw extreme weather on 331 out of 334 days this year—a jump from 2024's numbers.

According to the Centre for Science and Environment, these events led to over 4,400 deaths, massive crop losses across millions of hectares, and more than 1.8 lakh homes destroyed.

Monsoon floods and lightning strikes were among the deadliest, hitting states like Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand especially hard.