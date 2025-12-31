Man presumed dead for 28 years finally comes home
Sharif, a man from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was thought to be dead for nearly three decades—until he suddenly showed up and reunited with his family.
He'd lost touch after moving to West Bengal in 1997 with his second wife, following the passing of his first wife.
Sharif's return was sparked by paperwork he needed to complete for the ongoing SIR process.
The search, the reunion, and what's next
Sharif's nephew Mohammad Aklim had spent years searching for him across West Bengal but always came up empty.
So when Sharif walked back into their lives, it was a mix of disbelief and happiness as everyone caught up over family gatherings and video calls.
Though Sharif learned that many relatives had passed away during his long absence, the reunion brought real joy.
After sorting out the paperwork, Sharif headed back to West Bengal to continue life with his new family there.