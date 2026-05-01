Fake court documents freed 16 inmates from Lunglei jail
India
Here's a wild one from Mizoram: 16 inmates were let out of Lunglei jail over the past few months using totally fake court documents.
The scam started back in January but only came to light when court officials noticed something was off with the paperwork.
Police jumped in after a complaint was filed on April 25.
Mastermind identified as Jeremiah Lalthangtura
So far, police have managed to track down and re-arrest 13 of the escaped convicts, but two are still missing and one sadly died outside jail.
Turns out, the mastermind is a 22-year-old named Jeremiah Lalthangtura, who pulled this off by gaining inmates' trust and getting help from some insiders at the jail.
The investigation's still on, so more arrests could be coming soon.