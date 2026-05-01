Fake court documents freed 16 inmates from Lunglei jail

Mastermind identified as Jeremiah Lalthangtura

So far, police have managed to track down and re-arrest 13 of the escaped convicts, but two are still missing and one sadly died outside jail.

Turns out, the mastermind is a 22-year-old named Jeremiah Lalthangtura, who pulled this off by gaining inmates' trust and getting help from some insiders at the jail.

The investigation's still on, so more arrests could be coming soon.