Fake NGOs in Lucknow scam 150 people for nearly 1cr

Lucknow victims paid ₹90,000 to ₹110,000

Hopefuls paid hefty fees, between 90,000 rupees and 110,000 rupees, after being tempted with salaries as high as 90,000 rupees per month.

The fraudsters even held a training session and handed out fake appointment letters.

When victims realized the jobs didn't exist and couldn't reach the scammers (who had vanished), they went to the police.

An investigation is now underway.