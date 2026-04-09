Fake NGOs in Lucknow scam 150 people for nearly 1cr
India
In Lucknow, around 150 people lost nearly 10 million rupees to a job scam run by fake NGOs called Bec Foundation and Jeevan Path Foundation.
The scammers promised well-paying jobs in a supposed tuberculosis awareness campaign linked to the health department, but it was all made up.
Lucknow victims paid ₹90,000 to ₹110,000
Hopefuls paid hefty fees, between 90,000 rupees and 110,000 rupees, after being tempted with salaries as high as 90,000 rupees per month.
The fraudsters even held a training session and handed out fake appointment letters.
When victims realized the jobs didn't exist and couldn't reach the scammers (who had vanished), they went to the police.
An investigation is now underway.