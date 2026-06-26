Family car struck from behind, 4 killed on Dehradun-Panchkula highway
India
A family's pilgrimage turned tragic on Friday when their car was hit from behind by a speeding vehicle on the Dehradun-Panchkula Highway near Halgoya village in Saharanpur.
Four family members lost their lives in the crash, which happened while they were traveling from Sonipat to Haridwar.
Police seize both vehicles, review CCTV
Locals and passersby quickly helped rescue those trapped in the wrecked car, but sadly Charan Singh, his wife Sudesh, daughter-in-law Preeti, and grandson Shivansh couldn't be saved.
Three other relatives are still hospitalized in critical condition.
Police have seized both vehicles and are reviewing CCTV footage to find the driver who fled the scene.