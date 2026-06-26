Family car struck from behind, 4 killed on Dehradun-Panchkula highway India Jun 26, 2026

A family's pilgrimage turned tragic on Friday when their car was hit from behind by a speeding vehicle on the Dehradun-Panchkula Highway near Halgoya village in Saharanpur.

Four family members lost their lives in the crash, which happened while they were traveling from Sonipat to Haridwar.