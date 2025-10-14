Father fights back after son dies by suicide over online fraud

Scammers threatened to file police complaint against Vivek

Vivek started with small investments on an online investment platform, saw quick returns, and then sent larger sums—eventually asking his father for help with transfers.

When the bank flagged one transaction as suspicious and refunded it, scammers switched tactics and pressured Vivek on Telegram to recover his money.

Despite warnings from his father, the constant demands appeared to take a toll on Vivek's mental health.

On October 11, police charged four people with abetment to suicide and fraud after forensic checks of Vivek's phone and accounts.

His father hopes holding them accountable will help prevent similar tragedies for others.