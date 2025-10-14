Maharashtra: Traffic jam delays biker's hospital transfer after accident
Vinod Patil, a 29-year-old engineer, died on Monday, October 13, 2024, in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, after a truck hit his motorbike at Nimbavli Naka while he was heading home.
Even though he wore a helmet (which was damaged), the victim fell down and he was fatally injured under the truck's wheels.
Case filed against truck driver
Police tried to get Patil to the hospital quickly, but traffic jams on the Thane-Bhiwandi road slowed them down and he passed away before reaching medical care.
Authorities have filed a case against the truck driver under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, who fled the scene.
With heavy vehicles and road repairs making congestion worse in this area, investigators are collecting witness accounts to figure out exactly what happened.