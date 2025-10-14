Karur stampede probe shifted to CBI
The Supreme Court has moved the investigation of the Karur stampede tragedy in Tamil Nadu—where 41 people lost their lives and over 100 were injured—to the CBI.
This shift comes after concerns about political meddling and doubts over a fair process.
Court demands monthly updates from CBI
With public trust shaken, the court said a fair and impartial investigation was needed.
To keep things transparent, a three-member Supervisory Committee—headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi—will oversee the CBI's work.
The CBI must update them with monthly progress reports.
Evidence gathered so far to be handed over to CBI
All evidence gathered so far will be handed over to the CBI, and previous state-level investigations are now paused.
Two senior IPS officers (not native to Tamil Nadu) will join Justice Rastogi on the committee, as directed by the Supreme Court.