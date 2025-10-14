Karur stampede probe shifted to CBI

With public trust shaken, the court said a fair and impartial investigation was needed. To keep things transparent, a three-member Supervisory Committee—headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice Ajay Rastogi—will oversee the CBI's work. The CBI must update them with monthly progress reports.

Evidence gathered so far to be handed over to CBI

All evidence gathered so far will be handed over to the CBI, and previous state-level investigations are now paused.

Two senior IPS officers (not native to Tamil Nadu) will join Justice Rastogi on the committee, as directed by the Supreme Court.