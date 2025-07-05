Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Father of Kolkata rape survivor shares his trauma
A 24-year-old student at South Calcutta Law College was allegedly raped by two seniors and an alumnus on June 25, with the incident happening over several hours in different spots on campus.
The survivor's father has filed a police complaint and says he trusts the investigation, even as their family deals with ongoing trauma.
TL;DR
Four people arrested, including security guard
Police have arrested alumnus Monojit Mishra (accused of the assault), students Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, and security guard Pinaki Banerjee—some allegedly filmed the incident to blackmail the survivor.
Investigators are also looking into whether college officials ignored earlier complaints about Mishra's behavior.
The survivor's father is calling for strict punishment for all involved.