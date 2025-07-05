Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Protests erupt in Kerala demanding Health Minister's resignation
Kerala saw major protests after part of a building at Kottayam Medical College collapsed, leaving one dead and three injured.
Demonstrators across cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad called for Health Minister Veena George to step down, blaming her for poor management.
Opposition leaders demand judicial probe
Protesters clashed with police outside government offices and George's home, frustrated by what they saw as slow rescue efforts and lack of accountability.
Opposition leaders demanded George's resignation and a judicial probe.
The incident has also put pressure on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who critics say failed to act before heading abroad for medical treatment.
All this highlights growing concerns about safety and responsibility in Kerala's health system.