India • Jul 05, 2025
Six UP Police officers suspended for derogatory social media post
Six police officers in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, have been suspended after sharing an objectionable social media post about former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.
The post was originally made by Constable Pradeep Thakur on July 2 and then circulated by five other officers, sparking a quick response from authorities.
TL;DR
Complaint filed on July 3
The issue came to light when Samajwadi Party leaders filed a complaint on July 3.
An investigation confirmed that Thakur and his colleagues had shared the controversial content across different police stations.
All six were suspended to reinforce accountability and remind public servants to be careful with what they share online—especially when it can impact public trust.