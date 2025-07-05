Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Srinagar records highest day temperature in 70 years
Kashmir is currently facing an intense heat wave, with Srinagar hitting 37.4°C—the city's hottest day in over 70 years and the third-highest on record since 1892.
The unusual spike has pushed June temperatures about 3°C above normal, and places like Pahalgam and Kokernag are also feeling the heat.
TL;DR
Schools have started summer break from June 23
Because of the soaring temperatures, schools across the valley have started summer break from June 23, with colleges following soon after.
The extreme weather is also affecting local activities—including the ongoing Amarnath pilgrimage—making things tougher for everyone in the region.