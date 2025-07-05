Next Article

India • Jul 05, 2025 Srinagar records highest day temperature in 70 years

Kashmir is currently facing an intense heat wave, with Srinagar hitting 37.4°C—the city's hottest day in over 70 years and the third-highest on record since 1892.

The unusual spike has pushed June temperatures about 3°C above normal, and places like Pahalgam and Kokernag are also feeling the heat.