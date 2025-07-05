Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Outrage over viral video of Tricolour burning in Bhopal
A video showing Indian flags burning at a garbage dump in Bhopal has upset many and kicked off an official investigation.
The Tricolour was seen burning with other trash near the ward 50 office, raising concerns about how civic staff handle national symbols.
Leaders from both Congress and BJP quickly filed complaints at Shahpura police station, calling out civic staff for negligence and demanding action.
Police are now reviewing CCTV footage to figure out if the flag burning was accidental or intentional, but the investigation is still ongoing.