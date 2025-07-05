Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Nehal Modi accused of tampering and intimidation in fraud case
Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, was arrested in the US on July 4 after India requested his extradition.
He's accused of helping launder money and being part of the infamous ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud—one of India's biggest financial scams.
Nehal accused of intimidating witnesses, destroying evidence
Authorities say Nehal helped move illegal funds through international deals, including handling gold from Dubai and diamonds from Hong Kong.
He's also accused of intimidating witnesses and destroying evidence to cover up the crime.
His extradition hearing is set for July 17 in the US, where he'll likely ask for bail—but prosecutors want him held until trial.