UP Police enforce noise limits for Kanwar Yatra DJs

Rules are strict

Superintendent Satyanarain Prajapat made it clear: if DJs ignore these rules, their equipment could be seized and they might be banned from entering Muzaffarnagar.

With millions of Kanwariyas expected when the Yatra starts on July 11, 2025, police want to make sure both devotees and locals aren't put at risk.

Yatra brings huge crowds, traffic

The Kanwar Yatra brings huge crowds and heavy traffic every year.

By keeping music levels down and vehicles in check, police hope to let everyone celebrate while making sure things stay peaceful for residents too.

It's all about respecting tradition without forgetting safety.