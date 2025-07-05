Ex-IPS officer unanimously elected village head
Vimla Gunjyal, a retired IPS officer and ex-Inspector General of Police, has just been elected unopposed as the gram pradhan (village head) of Gunji, her ancestral village in Uttarakhand.
The news was confirmed by election officials ahead of the state's upcoming panchayat polls.
Villagers encouraged her to contest
Gunjyal's win was a community effort—no one else filed to run after five potential candidates stepped aside to support her.
She says she's ready to tackle important issues like sanitation, better infrastructure, and resource management for Gunji, which sits near the India-China border and is part of the government's Vibrant Village program.
Her decision to contest came after villagers encouraged her, showing just how much trust they have in her experience and commitment.