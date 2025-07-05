Ex-IPS officer unanimously elected village head

TL;DR

Villagers encouraged her to contest

Gunjyal's win was a community effort—no one else filed to run after five potential candidates stepped aside to support her.

She says she's ready to tackle important issues like sanitation, better infrastructure, and resource management for Gunji, which sits near the India-China border and is part of the government's Vibrant Village program.

Her decision to contest came after villagers encouraged her, showing just how much trust they have in her experience and commitment.