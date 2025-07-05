Ashadhi Ekadashi 2025: Rituals and significance

TL;DR

Fasting and prayers dominate the day

Devotees usually take up a strict fast—some stick to just fruits and water, while others go all out with a nirjala (no food or water) fast.

Special prayers and hymns dedicated to Vishnu are recited.

In Maharashtra, the festival is especially lively as it wraps up the famous Pandharpur Wari pilgrimage at the Vitthal-Rukmini temple.

The fasting ends on July 7 after Parana time.

Beliefs associated with the day

Ashadhi Ekadashi isn't just about rituals—it's believed that keeping this vrat brings happiness, success, and even spiritual progress or salvation.

The day is also seen as a time for growth and reflection.