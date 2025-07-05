Ghaziabad couple arrested for murder over affair

TL;DR

Here's what police said

Police say Wahid kept visiting Priyanka while her husband was away, despite warnings.

Things escalated when Wahid refused to leave the house, leading to a heated argument.

On Amit's instructions, Priyanka struck Wahid with an iron pipe, causing his death.

The couple then tried to hide what happened by dumping his body and concealing evidence.

The investigation is still ongoing.