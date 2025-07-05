Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Ghaziabad couple arrested for murder over affair
A couple in Ghaziabad—Amit Chaudhary (32) and Priyanka (31)—were arrested for allegedly killing Abdul Wahid (45), who was reportedly having an affair with Priyanka.
Wahid went missing on June 25, and his body was found three days later in a nearby jungle.
TL;DR
Here's what police said
Police say Wahid kept visiting Priyanka while her husband was away, despite warnings.
Things escalated when Wahid refused to leave the house, leading to a heated argument.
On Amit's instructions, Priyanka struck Wahid with an iron pipe, causing his death.
The couple then tried to hide what happened by dumping his body and concealing evidence.
The investigation is still ongoing.