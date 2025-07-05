Thai Lion Air flight grounded due to technical issues
A Thai Lion Air flight set to leave Kolkata for Bangkok had to be canceled last minute when a technical glitch was found in the plane's flaps—an essential part for safe takeoff and landing.
The aircraft, which had just landed with 151 passengers, was about to fly out with 130 more passengers and seven crew members before the issue forced it back to the parking bay.
Another flight delayed by the grounded plane
With safety coming first, everyone booked on the flight got hotel accommodations while engineers were called in from Bangkok to fix things.
The grounded plane also created a domino effect—another Qatar Airways flight from Doha was delayed by 25 minutes because it couldn't get a parking spot.
Just goes to show how one tech issue can shake up airport routines for more than just one airline.