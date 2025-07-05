PM Modi honors Argentine hero in Buenos Aires

TL;DR

Economic cooperation at the center of talks

This trip isn't just about handshakes—Modi met President Javier Milei to talk partnerships in defense, agriculture, mining, energy, and trade.

Both sides want to level up their economic game and work more closely at global forums like the G20.

The visit also marked 75 years of India-Argentina diplomatic relations.

Tribute to Argentina's national hero

Modi paid tribute at the memorial of General Jose de San Martin, Argentina's national hero—a gesture showing respect for local history and culture.

After this stop, he's heading on to Brazil for the BRICS Summit and then Namibia, signaling India's growing interest in South America and Africa.