India • Jul 05, 2025
Mumbai teen dies from poisoned drink, uncle arrested
A tragic story from Mumbai: a 16-year-old boy lost his life after drinking a soft drink laced with poison, given to him by his 19-year-old uncle.
When the teen didn't come home on June 28, his family went looking and found his body at the uncle's place the next day.
The uncle's story about "friends" giving them drinks didn't add up, so police started digging deeper.
TL;DR
How the crime unfolded
Turns out, the uncle had mixed insecticide tablets into an energy drink out of jealousy—he felt ignored by his nephew except when asked for money.
To avoid suspicion, he even drank a little himself.
After getting medical help and being questioned by police, he admitted to what he'd done.
He's now officially charged with murder.