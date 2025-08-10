Next Article
Father performs last rites for daughter after inter-caste marriage
In Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a father named Bhairulal Joshi performed the last rites for his daughter Pooja—even though she's alive—after she married Suraj Tiwari instead of the match he'd chosen.
Pooja had to go to the police to confirm her marriage and said she feared for her safety because of family pressure.
Villagers attended 12-day mourning ritual
Joshi's actions left many in shock, with villagers even attending a 12-day mourning ritual as if Pooja had passed away.
The incident has sparked conversations about parental control over marriages and how far families might go when traditions are challenged.
It's a reminder of how important it is to talk openly about choice and acceptance in today's society.