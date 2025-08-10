Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 219 dead, over ₹2,000cr loss due to rains
Since June 20, heavy monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to 219 deaths—112 from landslides, floods, and house collapses, and 107 from road accidents.
The IMD warns that more rain is coming through August 12, so things could get worse.
Authorities are working non-stop to help out
The nonstop rain has caused over ₹1988.81 crore in damage—wrecking homes, roads, water supplies, and power lines. Mandi and Kangra are the hardest hit districts.
With hundreds of houses damaged and over 200 roads blocked (including a key highway), daily life is tough right now.
Authorities are working non-stop to help out and are urging people in risky areas to stay alert as more storms approach.