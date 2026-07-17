Final breakthrough on 11.95km Sleemanabad tunnel will bring Narmada water
India
India just achieved the "final breakthrough" on the Sleemanabad tunnel, stretching 11.95km underground in Madhya Pradesh.
This engineering feat will bring much-needed Narmada River water to the dry Vindhya region, and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to visit Katni on July 17 to mark the occasion.
Will irrigate 1.85L hectares, boost incomes
The tunnel connects two major river basins and is part of a huge canal system. It will help irrigate around 1.85 lakh hectares across five districts, as part of a project reaching about 1,450 villages.
With steady water supply finally coming their way, farmers can look forward to better harvests and improved incomes (officials say it could give a real lift to rural life and the state's economy).