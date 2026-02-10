'Final Destination' scene? Iron rods pierce car in real life
A truck carrying loosely tied iron rods crashed into a Maruti Ertiga on NH48 near Mumbai, reported on February 10, 2026.
When the truck stopped suddenly, the rods shot forward and pierced through the car, causing major damage but—amazingly—everyone walked away unharmed.
The close call has sparked serious questions about how cargo is transported and whether road safety rules are being enforced.
How did netizens react to the accident
Video clips of the accident show metal rods sticking right through the car's rear windshield and seats, which shocked people online.
Comments ranged from "Why is no law or any restrictions on such carriers?" to someone saying it looked like a scene from "Final destination."
The incident has many questioning how cargo is transported and whether road safety rules are being enforced, with commenters calling for accountability.