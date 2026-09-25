FIR lodged in Bihar after viral Mandar Hill harassment video
India
Bihar is facing its third disturbing harassment case in just seven days.
A viral video from Mandar Hill (Banka district) shows a young woman being harassed by several men, while her friend is attacked.
Police took action after the clip spread online, filing an FIR against six unidentified people under sections 74, 75, 76 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 66E and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2000.
Bihar police question locals after video
The video has become key evidence, with police questioning locals to find those responsible.
This incident follows two similar cases from Samastipur and Jamui, sparking public outrage across the state.