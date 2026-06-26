FIR names 8 in Ram Janmabhoomi Trust donation probe
The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the building of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, is being investigated for allegedly mishandling donations.
Eight people have been named in an FIR for criminal breach of trust and conspiracy, and a preliminary report from the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team was sent to the state government last week.
Ram Janmabhoomi trustees include K Parasaran
The trust has 14 members, a mix of legal experts, retired officials, and spiritual leaders.
Notably, K Parasaran, 92, who represented Ram Lalla Virajman in the Supreme Court case, is a founding trustee.
The construction committee is led by Nripendra Mishra (a retired IAS officer and Padma Bhushan awardee), while other prominent trustees include spiritual leaders like Swami Nritya Gopal Das and VHP vice-president Champat Rai.