FIR names 8 in Ram Janmabhoomi Trust donation probe India Jun 26, 2026

The Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which manages the building of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, is being investigated for allegedly mishandling donations.

Eight people have been named in an FIR for criminal breach of trust and conspiracy, and a preliminary report from the Uttar Pradesh Special Investigation Team was sent to the state government last week.