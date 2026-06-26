Fire at Lucknow hospital's Asha Jyoti Centre extinguished, no injuries

LDA to demolish Aliganj fire-linked building

In another update, the Lucknow Development Authority is moving to demolish a building linked to the recent Aliganj coaching center fire that tragically took 15 lives.

Turns out, the building was being used commercially even though it was only approved for residential use, a major violation.

Owners have been given 15 days to respond before demolition proceedings are initiated under state law, highlighting how crucial safety rules are in preventing such disasters.