Fire at Lucknow hospital's Asha Jyoti Centre extinguished, no injuries
A fire broke out early Friday at the Asha Jyoti Centre in Lucknow's Lok Bandhu Hospital, starting from the electrical panel.
Thanks to a quick response from firefighters and hospital staff, the flames were put out before anyone got hurt.
There was some damage to the electrical panel and false ceiling, but officials confirmed there were no injuries.
LDA to demolish Aliganj fire-linked building
In another update, the Lucknow Development Authority is moving to demolish a building linked to the recent Aliganj coaching center fire that tragically took 15 lives.
Turns out, the building was being used commercially even though it was only approved for residential use, a major violation.
Owners have been given 15 days to respond before demolition proceedings are initiated under state law, highlighting how crucial safety rules are in preventing such disasters.