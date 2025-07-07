Next Article
India • Jul 07, 2025
First digital census allows citizens to self-enumerate
India's next big census is going digital!
For the first time ever, you'll be able to fill out your own details online using a web portal.
The census kicks off in April 2026 with houselisting, and population counting starts February 2027.
TL;DR
Faster access to data, tighter security for everyone's info
This tech upgrade means faster access to data and tighter security for everyone's info.
The government is also training about 34 lakh people to help run things smoothly, dividing the country into blocks so no one gets missed.
It's been over a decade since the last count, so this one should give us a much clearer picture of India today.