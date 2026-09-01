First Quad fuel security ministers to meet during Houston G-20
For the first time, energy ministers from India, Japan, Australia, and the US are set to meet under the Quad's Fuel Security Forum during the G-20 in Houston this September.
With ongoing disruptions from the West Asia conflict, especially after the closure of a key oil route, the group wants to make sure their countries stay powered up.
Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar is expected to represent India at the meet.
US may lease storage to India/Japan
The big topic is strategic petroleum reserves. The US might even lease some of its oil storage space to India and Japan, helping them build up their own backup supplies.
They're also considering providing technical support to Quad countries to enhance their own domestic reserves.
This all ties back to promises made at a previous Quad foreign ministers meeting in New Delhi, where they agreed to support each other through tough times in global energy markets.