Five killed including a child in Assam elephant attacks
India
In Assam, five people, including a young child, were killed in separate wild elephant attacks across three districts in just three days.
One of the incidents happened when a herd entered Bajiyagaon in Samaguri in Nagaon in search of food and turned aggressive after locals tried to scare it off.
Officials cite rainy season elephant movements
Officials said these clashes are rising because elephants move into the plains during the rainy season, often coming too close to where people live.
Locals using firecrackers to drive them away may be making things worse.
People are now asking for better fencing, regular monitoring, and compensation for their losses.
Forest officials and police have been deployed, urging everyone to stay indoors until the elephants leave.