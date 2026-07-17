Five Muzaffarpur schoolgirls faint after gas leak from damaged pipeline
India
Five schoolgirls from Rohua village, Muzaffarpur, fainted after a gas leak from a damaged pipeline during drainage work.
They were quickly taken to a health center. Four bounced back fast, while one had some mild complications.
Schoolgirls shifted, officials probe pipeline
The girls, all in classes nine to 11, were moved to a bigger hospital just to be safe.
Principal in-charge Someshwar Prasad confirmed their grades.
Officials are now investigating how the pipeline got damaged and what led to the leak.