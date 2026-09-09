Five orangutan infants abandoned near Udayapur-Talsari forest worth 25L each

Five baby orangutans (just six months to a year old) were found abandoned in a casuarina grove near Odisha's Udayapur-Talsari forest on September 8.

Locals spotted the infants and quickly called authorities, who believe these critically endangered apes were being smuggled as part of an international trafficking network.

Each orangutan could fetch roughly ₹25 lakh on the global black market, with the five together valued at over ₹1.25 crore.