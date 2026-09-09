Five orangutans found in Odisha forest as Mahindra Thar probed
India
Five orangutans, definitely not native to India, were rescued from a forest in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday.
They were found in a forest in Odisha's Balasore district, and now investigators are focused on a black Mahindra Thar SUV caught on CCTV near the forest that night.
Locals say they saw the same vehicle, making it a key lead in figuring out how these animals got here.
Orangutans quarantined at Nandankanan, minister visits
The rescued orangutans are currently quarantined at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar for health checks.
Odisha Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia visited to make sure they're getting proper care.