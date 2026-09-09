Five orangutans found in Odisha forest as Mahindra Thar probed

Five orangutans, definitely not native to India, were rescued from a forest in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday.

They were found in a forest in Odisha's Balasore district, and now investigators are focused on a black Mahindra Thar SUV caught on CCTV near the forest that night.

Locals say they saw the same vehicle, making it a key lead in figuring out how these animals got here.