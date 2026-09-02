Five Tamil Nadu pilgrims return home after Nepal flash floods
Five pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, who got stuck in Nepal's flash floods during their Kailash Yatra, are finally back home safe.
They landed in Chennai on Tuesday and were welcomed by Minister D Sarathkumar at the airport.
Their journey turned risky after heavy rains hit the region.
MEA: 163 Indians rescued in Nepal
India's Ministry of External Affairs says 163 Indians have been rescued from flood-hit Nepal, including three from Madurai and two from Chennai.
One survivor shared that they didn't realize how serious things were near the Chinese border and thanked the Tamil Nadu government for stepping up to help.
Over 1,000 dead in Nepal floods
The floods have been devastating: over 1,000 people lost their lives and thousands are still missing.
Rescue efforts have reached 11,993 people to date, but search efforts continue for those unaccounted for.