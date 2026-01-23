Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar to help President unfurl the flag on Republic Day
Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar has been picked to assist President Droupadi Murmu in raising the national flag at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026.
This honor goes to officers with outstanding service, and Dhankar represents a new wave of women making their mark in the Indian Air Force.
Big 1st for women at this year's parade
For the first time, nine women Agniveers will march with the IAF band during the Republic Day parade.
They'll join a larger contingent led by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar, showing how more women are stepping up in key roles.
Epic IAF flypast and hometown pride
The IAF will light up the sky with 29 aircraft flying in eight formations—including one called "Sindoor," honoring Operation Sindoor.
Back home in Kasni, Haryana, Dhankar's achievement is inspiring young girls; she hopes her journey encourages more young Indians—especially women—to dream big and consider a career in uniform.