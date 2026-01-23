Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar to help President unfurl the flag on Republic Day India Jan 23, 2026

Flight Lieutenant Akshita Dhankar has been picked to assist President Droupadi Murmu in raising the national flag at Kartavya Path on January 26, 2026.

This honor goes to officers with outstanding service, and Dhankar represents a new wave of women making their mark in the Indian Air Force.