Floods from Nepal sweep strange fish into Bagaha, locals sick
India
Floods from Nepal have swept strange fish into Bihar's Bagaha, and some locals got sick after eating them.
Officials, including SDM Chandni Kumari, are urging everyone to avoid eating or selling these fish for now.
Fish may carry bacteria or toxins
Floodwaters can carry sewage and decaying animals, which means these fish might be contaminated with bacteria or toxins.
Eating them could lead to stomach issues like vomiting or diarrhea.
If you spot any unusual fish or feel unwell after eating them, report it right away and get medical help if needed.