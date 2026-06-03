Flourish Stay B&B fire in Delhi kills at least 21
India
A tragic fire broke out early this morning at the Flourish Stay B and B hotel in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, leaving at least 21 people dead.
The blaze spread quickly through the five-story building, trapping many guests, several of whom were foreign nationals visiting family in nearby hospitals.
Five Bangladeshi injured as MEA coordinates
Among the victims were multiple foreign nationals; five Bangladeshi citizens were injured and are now being treated at local hospitals.
The Ministry of External Affairs is coordinating with embassies to help affected families.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh called the incident "heartbreaking" and wished strength to those who lost loved ones.