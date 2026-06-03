Flourish stays B and B fire kills 22 in Saket
India
A tragic fire broke out early Wednesday at Flourish Stays B and B near Max Hospital in Saket, New Delhi, leaving 22 people dead.
The place was mostly used by patients receiving treatment at the hospital and their attendants.
Many victims were found trapped on different floors as the fire spread.
Police file FIR, Delhi government investigates
Turns out, preliminary checks suggested the B and B had not been granted a fire safety license.
Owner Lovkesh Bajaj, police have filed an FIR against unknown suspects for culpable homicide and mischief with fire.
The Delhi government is investigating how the property was allowed to operate without proper approvals.