Folk singer Maya Ahir's son arrested in murder conspiracy case
Jayraj, son of well-known Gujarati folk singer Maya Ahir, has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of Navneet Baldhiya, a 38-year-old Bagdana resident and farmer.
The assault occurred at Monpar village, Bhavnagar.
The incident happened on December 29 last year when Baldhiya was attacked by eight men with sticks and rods after he chased their vehicle for blocking his son's tractor.
All eight attackers were arrested soon after.
How the case unfolded
After protests from the Koli community, a special investigation team (SIT) was set up on January 5.
The SIT gathered evidence—including witness statements and mobile data—linking Jayraj to the crime.
He was questioned on January 21 at the Bhavnagar IG office and arrested three days later.
Jayraj now faces charges of attempted murder, abetment, and criminal conspiracy.
The SIT is also looking into whether local police officers mishandled parts of the case earlier on.