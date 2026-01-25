Folk singer Maya Ahir's son arrested in murder conspiracy case

How the case unfolded

After protests from the Koli community, a special investigation team (SIT) was set up on January 5.

The SIT gathered evidence—including witness statements and mobile data—linking Jayraj to the crime.

He was questioned on January 21 at the Bhavnagar IG office and arrested three days later.

Jayraj now faces charges of attempted murder, abetment, and criminal conspiracy.

The SIT is also looking into whether local police officers mishandled parts of the case earlier on.