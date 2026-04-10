Foreign Secretary Misri meets FBI, Pentagon officials during US visit

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri is on a visit to Washington, United States , where he has held several high-level meetings. The talks are aimed at strengthening India-US cooperation in security, defense, and economic spheres. During his visit, Misri met Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel to discuss enhancing collaboration in counter-terrorism and transnational crime.

Security talks Misri met FBI director The Indian Embassy in the US said on X, "Both had a useful exchange of views on the robust India-US cooperation in countering terrorism, organized crime, and narcotics." Misri also met Allison Hooker, Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, to discuss expanding cooperation in key strategic areas. The Under Secretary wrote on X that "We are finding practical ways to make both Americans and Indians safer and more prosperous, including through the Quad."

Bilateral relations Talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio Earlier, Misri had talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and the US's Indian ambassador Sergio Gor. The discussions focused on the broader bilateral relationship, including trade and defense. Gor called it a productive meeting that focused on trade, critical minerals, defense, and the Quad. He also announced Rubio's visit to India next month.

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Defense cooperation Meeting with Pentagon officials Misri also held talks with the Under Secretary of War for Policy, Elbridge Colby, and the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment, Mike Duffey, at the Pentagon. The discussions focused on strengthening defense industrial cooperation, technology sharing, and supply chain integration. These talks build on ongoing efforts under the India-US Major Defense Partnership framework and follow recent bilateral engagements in New Delhi.

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