Foreign woman confronts Indian woman burying pooja at Sai Ghat
India
A video is making waves online after a foreign woman politely confronted an Indian woman for burying pooja and plastic waste in the sand at Sai Ghat.
Even after being asked to stop, the woman continued, sparking conversations about how we treat our sacred spaces and the environment.
Clip shows Indian woman ignoring confrontation
The clip, now with more than 34,000 views on Instagram, shows the foreign woman while the Indian woman ignores the confrontation.