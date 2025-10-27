Delhi: Forensics student kills live-in partner, fabricates crime scene

The Delhi Police have arrested three people in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirant, Ram Kesh Meena. The accused include Amrita Chauhan, a 21-year-old Bachelor of Science student in Forensic Science; her ex-boyfriend Sumit Kashyap (27), an LPG gas cylinder distributor; and Sandeep Kumar (29), a Staff Selection Commission/Combined Graduate Level exam aspirant. All three are residents of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Scene details The incident was reported as fire accident The crime took place on the intervening night of October 5-6 at a flat in Gandhi Vihar. A fire was reported on the fourth floor of E-60, Gandhi Vihar, Delhi, which was later extinguished by local police and fire services. The charred body of Meena was found at the scene and shifted to Hindu Rao Hospital's mortuary for identification.

Evidence collection Amrita's mobile location placed her near crime scene Police, however, retrieved CCTV footage from the building that showed two people with muffled faces entering and one leaving after 39 minutes. Amrita was also seen leaving the building around 02:57am with another person. Mobile location data from Amrita's phone placed her near E-Block Gandhi Vihar during the incident, raising suspicion about her involvement in Meena's death.

Confession and motive Amrita confessed to killing Meena Amrita was arrested on October 18 after multiple raids in Moradabad. She confessed to killing Meena with her ex-boyfriend, Kashyap, and Kumar, alleging that Meena had obscene videos of her which he refused to delete. The hard disk containing these videos was recovered by the police along with other belongings of the deceased.