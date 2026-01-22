Forest fire rages in Sikkim's Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary

Why is this happening now?

Unusually dry weather and almost no snowfall have made things worse—not just here but across the Himalayas.

FSI data show high fire-alert counts in states such as Uttarakhand (1,756), Maharashtra (1,028), Karnataka (924), Madhya Pradesh (868) and Chhattisgarh (862).

In parts of the Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir, winters have been drier, contributing to increased fire risk.

Dry grass and leaves piling up on forest floors mean even a small spark can turn into a big problem.