Forest fire rages in Sikkim's Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary
A major forest fire has been burning since January 20, 2026, in Sikkim's Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, close to the Indo-China border.
Nearly 12 hectares of high-altitude forest are already lost, and putting out the flames is tough because of steep slopes, strong winds, and Army restrictions in the area.
Why is this happening now?
Unusually dry weather and almost no snowfall have made things worse—not just here but across the Himalayas.
FSI data show high fire-alert counts in states such as Uttarakhand (1,756), Maharashtra (1,028), Karnataka (924), Madhya Pradesh (868) and Chhattisgarh (862).
In parts of the Himalayas, including Jammu and Kashmir, winters have been drier, contributing to increased fire risk.
Dry grass and leaves piling up on forest floors mean even a small spark can turn into a big problem.
What's being done?
Firefighters, Army teams, and local volunteers are working together to control the blaze.
The good news: no one has been hurt so far since it's a remote area with no homes nearby.
But conditions are still risky as crews keep battling to stop the fire from spreading further.