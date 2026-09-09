Former AIADMK MP N.S. Jeganathan sentenced 2 years for bigamy
India
Former AIADMK MP N.S. Jeganathan has been sentenced to two years in prison for marrying a second time without telling his first wife.
The 69-year-old was found guilty by a Tiruvallur court after his first wife, Lalitha, filed a complaint back in 2016.
Both women have three children each with Jeganathan.
N.S. Jeganathan fined ₹10,000 granted bail
Jeganathan was fined ₹10,000 and got bail on the same amount, with his sentence paused for 30 days since he plans to appeal.
If he skips paying the fine, he'll face an extra month behind bars.
Vanitha, the second wife, was also named in the case.